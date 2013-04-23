Global Data Center Rack Market 2012-2016 - World Data Center Rack Industry Share,Size,Trends,Analysis and Forecast to 2016 : MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Introduction to the market

Data center racks are equipment used to support servers, switches, routers, and other network-related devices. They enable efficient and easier management of data center networks. The racks are designed to hold multiple servers in a secure environment. Moreover, the racks come equipped with additional features that provide provisions for cooling, power distribution, connectivity, and cable management. Furthermore, vendors are making use of the latest technological advancements to incorporate advanced features such as remote monitoring into the racks. Hence, data center operators are increasingly adopting data center racks that can independently manage various tasks such as cooling and airflow.



To Buy the Copy Of This Report Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-data-center-rack-market-2012-2016



Market overview

The Global Data Center Rack market is expected to post a CAGR of 11.13 percent during the period 2012-2016. The market is expected to post revenue of US$1,432 million in 2016 in TechNavio's report, the Global Data Center Rack Market 2012-2016. The increasing deployment of data centers is expected to be one of the key drivers that will drive the growth for this market. There are, however, certain factors that may affect the growth of the market. The declining investment due to macro-economic conditions is a challenge that could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Regional overview

North America accounted for the largest share of revenue in the Global Data Center Rack market in 2012. This large revenue contribution of the region is mainly because it has the highest number of data center deployments taking place as of date.



Exhibit 1: Global Data Center Rack Market by Geographical Segmentation 2012



Vendor landscape

Currently, there are a few companies that have a significant presence in the Global Data Center Rack market due to their vast experience and long presence in the market. Many pure-play companies in this market are either being acquired or being approached for acquisition by larger corporations for their technological capabilities in providing end-to-end data center solutions. Some of the key vendors mentioned in the Global Data Center Rack Market 2012-2016 report include APC Corp., Emerson Network, Hewlett Packard Co., and Rittal Corp. Other prominent vendors in the Global Data Center Rack market include Chatsworth Products Inc., Dell Inc., Eaton Corp., Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corp., and Oracle Corp.



To Read the Complete Report with TOC Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166701



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Latest Reports:



Energy Storage Market in the US 2012 - 2016 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166368



TechNavio's report, Energy Storage Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report focuses on the US; it covers the Energy Storage market in the US and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Abengoa Solar S.A., Areva Solar Inc., GE Energy LLC, and Pratt and Whitney Rocketdyne Inc.



Global Packaged GaN LED Market 2012-2016 : http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/166545



TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Packaged GaN LED market to grow at a CAGR of 12.1 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of packaged GaN LEDs in the Lighting segment. The Global Packaged GaN LED market has also been witnessing the miniaturization of packaged GaN LEDs.However, the demand and supply imbalance of packaged GaN LEDs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Packaged GaN LED market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Packaged GaN LED market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



About MarketResearchReports.Biz

MarketResearchReports.Biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are especially designed to save time and money of our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.



Contact

M/s Sheela

90 Sate Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: sales@marketresearchreports.biz

Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/

Blog: http://mresearchreports.blogspot.com/