Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit market to grow at a CAGR of 13.38 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing deployment of data centers. The Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit market has also been witnessing the evolution of alternating phased power. However, the declining investments due to macro-economic conditions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC region; it also covers the Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are APC Corp., CyberPower Systems Inc., Eaton Corp., Emerson Network Power, Raritan Inc., and Server Technology Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are AFCO Systems, Enlogic Systems LLC, Geist Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., and Racktivity NV.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



APC Corp., CyberPower Systems Inc., Eaton Corp., Emerson Network Power, Raritan Inc., Server Technology Inc., AFCO Systems, Enlogic Systems LLC, Geist Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., and Racktivity NV.



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