Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market 2012 - 2016: Research Report Available Online

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2013 -- Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit market to grow at a CAGR of 13.38 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing deployment of data centers. The Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit market has also been witnessing the evolution of alternating phased power. However, the declining investments due to macro-economic conditions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC region; it also covers the Global Data Center Rack Power Distribution Unit market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are APC Corp., CyberPower Systems Inc., Eaton Corp., Emerson Network Power, Raritan Inc., and Server Technology Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are AFCO Systems, Enlogic Systems LLC, Geist Ltd., Hewlett-Packard Co., and Racktivity NV.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?



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Global Data Center Rack Market 2012-2016 - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-data-center-rack-market-2012-2016-report.html



he Global Data Center Rack market is expected to post a CAGR of 11.13 percent during the period 2012-2016. The market is expected to post revenue of US$1,432 million in 2016 in TechNavio's report, the Global Data Center Rack Market 2012-2016. The increasing deployment of data centers is expected to be one of the key drivers that will drive the growth for this market. There are, however, certain factors that may affect the growth of the market. The declining investment due to macro-economic conditions is a challenge that could affect the growth of the market during the forecast period.



Global Green Data Center Market - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-green-data-center-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Green Data Center market to grow at a CAGR of 29.48 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased deployment of data centers. The Global Green Data Center market has also been witnessing the increased adoption of unified communication among enterprises. However, the requirement for huge capital investment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Global Green Data Center Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



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Data Center market in the US to grow at a CAGR of 11.21 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapid growth of the Green Data Center market. The Data Center market in the US has also been witnessing the restructuring of data centers. However, the lack of foresight of enterprises could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Data Center Market in the US 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



Global Data Center Outsourcing Market - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-data-center-outsourcing-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Data Center Outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 5.0 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the difficulty in managing increasingly complex network infrastructure. The Global Data Center Outsourcing market has also been witnessing the introduction of vendor neutral data center management solutions. However, the increasing concerns of enterprise data security could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Global Data Center Outsourcing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market - http://www.researchmoz.us/global-data-center-cooling-solutions-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Data Center Cooling Solutions market to grow at a CAGR of 11.44 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing deployment of data centers. The Global Data Center Cooling Solutions market has also been witnessing an increasing demand for containerized data centers. However, the increasing density of data center servers could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Global Data Center Cooling Solutions Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



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