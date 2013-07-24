Global Data Center Security and Server Market Research Report Till 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Global Data Center Security market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-data-center-security-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 10.67 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need to protect virtualized equipment. The Global Data Center Security market has also been witnessing the growing adoption of disaster recovery solutions. However, the increasing cost of procuring data center security applications could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Data Center Security Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Data Center Security market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Global Data Center Server market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-data-center-server-market-2012-2016-report.html) to grow at a CAGR of 3.08 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing digital content in enterprise networks. The Global Data Center Server market has also been witnessing the evolution of cloud computing. However, the complexity in selecting the right server equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Data Center Server Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Center Server market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Browse Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Related Reports



Global Data Center VOD Market 2012-2016

(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-data-center-vod-market-2012-2016-report.html)



Global Data Center Video on Demand (VOD) market to grow at a CAGR of 13.87 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for HD programming and on-demand content. The Global Data Center VOD market has also been witnessing innovation in server technology. However, inefficient streaming of VOD content due to limited bandwidth could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Global Data Center VOD Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



Global Data Center Construction Market 2012-2016

(http://www.researchmoz.us/global-data-center-construction-market-2012-2016-report.html)



Global Data Center Construction market to grow at a CAGR of 15.78 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing demand for colocation services. The Global Data Center Construction market has also been witnessing the use of alternative energy sources. However, the unstable economic conditions could pose a challenge to the growth of this market. Global Data Center Construction Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts.



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Visit Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/