Global Data Center Security Market 2012-2016 NEw Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/28/2013 -- Analysts forecast the Global Data Center Security market to grow at a CAGR of 10.67 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the growing need to protect virtualized equipment. The Global Data Center Security market has also been witnessing the growing adoption of disaster recovery solutions. However, the increasing cost of procuring data center security applications could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
Global Data Center Security Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Data Center Security market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The key vendors dominating this market space are Cisco Systems Inc., Fortinet Inc., Juniper Networks Inc., and McAfee Inc.
The other vendors mentioned in the report are Checkpoint Systems Inc., IBM Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., Symantec Corp., Trend Micro Inc., Websense Inc., and Arbor Networks Inc.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2016 and at what rate will it grow?
What are the key market trends?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the market opportunities and threats faced by these key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?
