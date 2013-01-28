Global Data Center Server Market 2012-2016: MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Data Center Server market to grow at a CAGR of 3.08 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing digital content in enterprise networks. The Global Data Center Server market has also been witnessing the evolution of cloud computing. However, the complexity in selecting the right server equipment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



To Buy a Copy Of This Report: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis-details/global-data-center-server-market-2012-2016



TechNavio's report, the Global Data Center Server Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, EMEA, and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Center Server market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



For All Reports Kindly Visit: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/



The key vendors dominating this market space are Dell Inc., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., and NEC Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Oracle Inc., Fujitsu Corp., Hitachi Ltd., and Bull Ltd.



To Read The Complete Report with TOC: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160188



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



Latest Reports :



Global Augmented Reality Market 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160189



Automotive Wheel Market in India 2012-2016: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/analysis/160195