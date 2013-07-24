Global Data Center Video on Demand Market Is Expected to Reach USD 13.87 Billion by 2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/24/2013 -- Global Data Center Video on Demand (VOD) market to grow at a CAGR of 13.87 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for HD programming and on-demand content. The Global Data Center VOD market has also been witnessing innovation in server technology. However, inefficient streaming of VOD content due to limited bandwidth could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



View Full Report With TOC@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-data-center-vod-market-2012-2016-report.html



Global Data Center VOD Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Center VOD market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include ARRIS Group Inc., Concurrent Computer Corp., Dell Inc., EMC Corp., Harmonic Inc., Harris Corp., HP Co., IBM Corp., NetApp Inc., and SeaChange International Inc.



Browse Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/



The other vendors mentioned in this report are Alcatel-Lucent SA, Apple Inc., Blinkbox, Cisco Systems Inc., Comcast Corp., Edgeware, Espial Group Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., Google Inc., Grass Valley USA LLC, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Hulu.com, LOVEFiLM.com, Motorola Mobility Inc., Netflix Inc., Panasas Inc., RGB Networks, Thomson Video Networks, Verizon FIOS, and ZTE Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



View All Data Center Research Reports@ http://www.researchmoz.us/global-data-center-vod-market-2012-2016-report.html



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Website@ http://www.researchmoz.us/

Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/