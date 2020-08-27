Global Data Classification Market Overview 2020-2027: Expert Research on Current Market Scenario, New Tech Developments, Trends, Growth Analysis and Forecast Report

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/27/2020 -- Data classification is defined as processes which categorizes and sort the data in various types, structures, and other properties. It is usually done on the basis of customer's requirement and availability of data sets present for various businesses. There are several methods and solutions for the data classification within a data repository. These solutions consists certain data sets of business intelligence software for data separation and identification of raw data from structured data.



For a better understanding of the Data classification market, a better grip over the macroeconomic and microeconomic factors are needed as they are impacting the market towards progress. Those factors can ensure a swift helming of the market by rough patches of economic crisis and help in averting plummeting results. With real-time data, the report captures the essence of the market and provides a close reading of demographic changes. Report would assist key players in assessing growth opportunities and optimally use resources provided by growth pockets.



Market Drivers

Increase in concern for data security of huge data volume as the cybercrime related to data breach has been increased across the globe which is expected to boost the global data classification market growth. Furthermore, stringent rules and regulations related to data needs to be followed by the organization will positively influence the market growth. Moreover, increase in government initiatives regarding data classification will drive the market growth. In developed countries including UK, US, Germany, Singapore, and others where the government had regulated the IT environment with data encryption and protection laws are finding opportunity areas to promote data classification services in market.



Market Restraints

However, lack of awareness about data classification is the major challenging factor which is expected to hinder the global data classification market growth. Also, complicated classification schemes and terminologies will affect the market growth.



Market Key Player

Various key players are discussed in this report such as IBM, Google, Microsoft, AWS, Symantec, Opentext, Boldon James, Covata, and Varonis.



Market Taxonomy

By Component

- Services

- Solutions

By Methodology

- Content-Based Classification

- Context-Based Classification

- User-Based Classification

By Application

- Access Control

- Web, Mobile, and Email Protection

- Governance and Regularity Compliance

- Centralized Management

By Vertical

- BFSI

- Healthcare

- Defense

- IT & Telecom

- Energy & Utility

- Others

By Region

- North America

- Latin America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Middle East & Africa



