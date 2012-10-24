Bozeman, MT -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2012 -- Global Data Company (GDC) has joined with Nominodata to offer high-risk watch lists in their Global Gateway service. By adding comprehensive watch list data, GDC is able to offer a more holistic solution to global markets with developed and emerging Anti Money Laundering (AML) and Counter Terrorist Finance (CTF) legislative requirements.



Global Gateway launched in 2007 as a single integration for global electronic identity verification (eIDV) to assist clients with their Customer Identification Program (CIP). GDC is now launching Global Gateway 2 with data coverage in 30+ countries on an expanded, scalable platform that better leverages the variety of data used for identity verification around the globe. Nominodata proved to offer an innovative approach to global watch lists, negative news, and other risk verification information necessary to support a robust ‘one-stop-shop’ solution for AML/CTF compliance process. “Nominodata has a similar philosophy to GDC when it comes to serving businesses. They are flexible, fast moving, and committed to data quality assurance principles,” says CEO Colleen Howell. Al Macdonald, CEO of Nominodata views the partnership as a window to the needs of the verification market. “We are looking forward to providing the service, and meeting other emerging verification needs,” said Macdonald.



About Global Data Company (http://www.globaldatacompany.com)

Global Data Company provides electronic identity verification services and industry consultation and leadership for regional or world-wide customers for AML/CTF compliance, risk mitigation, fraud prevention, age verification and enhanced customer due diligence. GDC supports eIDV in 30+ countries with a global data reach exceeding 2.4 billion records.