Global Data Quality Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/27/2012 -- Global Data Quality market to grow at a CAGR of 13.94 over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing demand for enterprise information management. The Global Data Quality market has also been witnessing an increasing number of acquisitions. However, the lack of awareness could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.
The Global Data Quality Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Quality market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors dominating this market space include Harte-Hanks Trillium Software Ltd., IBM Corp., Informatica Corp., SAP AG, and SAS Institute Inc.
Other vendors mentioned in the report: Pitney Bowes Inc., Ataccama Corp., Active Prime Inc., Business Data Quality Ltd., Capscan Ltd., Datactics Inc., DataQualityFirst Inc., Datiris LLC, Datras Inc., DataMentors Inc., DQ Global Ltd., Experian QAS Inc., Google Inc., HelpIT Systems Ltd., Human Inference Enterprise B.V., Infogix Inc., Infoglide Software Corp., Infoshare Systems Inc., Inquera Ltd., Innovative Systems Inc., Intelligent Search Technology Inc., Melissa Data Inc., Oracle Corp., Postcode Anywhere Ltd., Satori Software Inc., Talend Inc., Uniserv GmbH, and X88 Software Ltd.
Key questions answered in this report:
What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?
What key trends is this market subject to?
What is driving this market?
What are the challenges to market growth?
Who are the key vendors in this market space?
What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?
What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?
