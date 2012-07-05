Global Data Warehousing Market 2011-2015 - Latest Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2012 -- Global Data Warehousing Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.8 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing volume of information generated from enterprise applications. The Global Data Warehousing Market also been witnessing the emergence of cloud-based data warehousing. However, the high cost of deploying a data warehouse could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Data Warehousing Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Data Warehousing Market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Oracle Corp., IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., and Teradata Corp. Other vendors mentioned in the report: SAP AG, EMC Corp., HP Co., Infobright Technologies, Kognitio Ltd., ParAccel Inc., 1010data Ltd., and SAND Technology Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?

