Global Data Warehousing Market Is Expected to Reach at CAGR of 11.16% by 2018: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Global Data Warehousing market to grow at a CAGR of 11.16 percent over the period 2014-2018. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing amount of data generated by organizations. The Global Data Warehousing market has also been witnessing the increasing popularity of cloud computing technology. However, the difficulty in managing and improving data quality could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Data Warehousing Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Data Warehousing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are IBM Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., and Teradata Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are 1010data Inc., Actian Corp., Calpont Corp., EMC Corp., Exasol AG, HP Co., Infobright Inc., Kognitio Ltd., ParAccel Inc., and SAP AG.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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