Global De-Oiled Lecithin Market 2019, Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Survey, Growth and Major Policies Report

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/17/2020 -- Infinium Global Research has recently published a report on "De-oiled Lecithin Market (Method of Extraction - Acetone Extraction, Carbon Dioxide Extraction, and Ultrafiltration Process; Source - Soy, Sunflower, Rapeseed, and Egg; Application - Food, Feed, and Healthcare): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2025." The report finds that the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2019-2025.



De-oiled lecithin is a healthy food product obtained from lecithin. This contains a high amount of concentrated polyunsaturated fatty acids and is a relatively oil-free product. The key drivers that fuel the growth of the market are the growing demand for the different types of healthy food ingredients and the demand for less oil-based products to avoid extra fat and cholesterol among consumers. However, the lack of awareness about the di-oiled lecithin among the consumers in the developing countries is hampering the growth of the market. Several countries have banned the manufacturing of GMO food which in turn propels the demand for non-GMO food ingredients, therefore providing huge opportunities for de-oiled lecithin manufacturers.



De-oiled Lecithin Industry: Segmentation



This report gives an in-depth analysis of the global de-oiled lecithin market, focuses on the market opportunities along with the trends driving the market. The report on the global de-oiled lecithin market covers segments such as the method of extraction, source, and application.



Based on extraction, the sub-markets include acetone extraction, carbon dioxide extraction and ultrafiltration process. Based on the source the sub-markets include soy, sunflower, rapeseed, and egg. Sunflower lecithin is used in bread, chocolate, instant products, biscuits, margarine, and other food products. The rising health-conscious consumers due to hike in obesity cases are driving the growth of sunflower de-oiled lecithin market. De- oiled rapeseed lecithin acts as an emulsifier, dispersant, wetting agent, antioxidant, surfactant, instantizing agent, lubricant, viscosity modifiers and release agent. It is used in a wide variety of different food, feed, technical, pharma, and cosmetic segments. The soy segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period due to its benefits related to faster recovery from illness and raising the survival rate. Moreover, it prevents the fattening of the liver in poultry feed.



Based on the application, the sub-markets include food, feed, and healthcare. The healthcare segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to a rise in health awareness among consumers and application in improving cardiovascular health and digestion.



De-oiled Lecithin Market: Competitive Landscape



Major Key players are Rasoya Proteins Ltd, Novastell, GIIAVA (INDIA) PVT. LTD, Lasenor Emul, Levital GmbH, American Lecithin Co, LECICO GmbH, Stern-Wywiol Gruppe GmbH & Co. KG, Bunge Limited, and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. In January 2019, Avril announced the acquisition of Lecico, a German company specialized in lecithins and phospholipids. Lecico will join Avril Oil & Ingredient Solutions (Avril OIS) platform, the dedicated Business Unit of Avril focused on Refined Oils, Specialty Oils, and Ingredients.



North America is the Largest Market of De-Oiled Lecithin Products



Geographically, the de-oiled lecithin market is segmented into four regions namely North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and RoW. North America is the largest market of de-oiled lecithin products, owing to the presence of numerous food processing, feed manufacturing, chemical and pharmaceutical companies in this region. Europe is the second-largest market of the de-oiled lecithin products, after North America. The Asia-Pacific is considered the largest market for de-oiled lecithin over the forecast period due to the larger production of raw materials, rising awareness about the healthy as well as non-allergic food in developing countries like India. China has a tremendous increase in the de-oiled lecithin market.



