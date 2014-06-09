Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market: (2014-2019) Trends & Opportunities

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- The report titled “Global Decorative Paints and Coatings Market: Trends & Opportunities (2014-2019)” provides an in-depth analysis of global decorative paints and coatings market with regional focus on major markets like EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa), Asia-Pacific, Latin America and North America. It also accesses the key opportunities and underlying trends in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry in the forecasted period (2014-19). Further, key players of the industry such as AkzoNobel NV, PPG Industries, Inc. and Sherwin-Williams Company are profiled in the report.



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Geographical Coverage



- EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, Africa)

- Asia-Pacific

- Latin America

- North America



Company Coverage



- AkzoNobel NV

- PPG Industries, Inc.

- Sherwin-Williams Company



Executive Summary



Paints and coatings demand has been growing steadily since the last decade on the back of rapid industrialization and continuous recovery of global economy. The industry largely depends on the end-user industries it serves, such as steel, automobiles, and furniture and construction industries. The paints and coatings industry can be broadly categorized into two markets: architectural/decorative and industrial paints and coatings. The industry is dominated by decorative/architectural paints and coatings segment, followed by industrial coatings which also account for a significant share of the global market.



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Global decorative paints and coatings market supplies full range of interior and exterior decoration and protection products for both the professional and do-it-yourself (DIY) markets, including paints, lacquers and varnishes, as well as products for surface preparation (pre-deco products).



In recent years, the global decorative paints and coatings market has been on the threshold of enormous growth especially in emerging nations of the world. The growth of the segment is driven by emergence of infrastructure projects in emerging Asian countries, growth of global automobile industry and increasing urbanization. However, factors such as mounting raw material prices, environmental impact and regulations and threat of product substitution are posing challenge to industry’s growth. Major trends prevailing in the market are consolidation in the industry and emergence of environmentally friendly decorative paints.



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Table of Content



1.Executive Summary



2. Paints & Coatings Market

2.1 Introduction

2.2 Types

2.2.1 Decorative Paints & Coatings

2.2.2 Industrial Paints & Coatings

2.3 Market Segmentation

2.4 Applications of Paints



3. Global Decorative Paints & Coatings Market Analysis

3.1 Global Decorative Paints Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

3.1.1 Global Decorative Paints Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

3.2 Global Decorative Coatings Market Sizing (Actual & Forecasted)

3.2.1 Global Decorative Coatings Market Size by Value (Actual & Forecasted)

3.2.2 Global Decorative Coatings Market Size by Volume (Actual & Forecasted)

3.3 Global Decorative Paints Market Share



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