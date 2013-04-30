Global Deep Brain Stimulator Market Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends and Forecast 2012-2016

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2013 -- Global Deep Brain Stimulator market to grow at a CAGR of 16.99 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rapidly increasing awareness about deep brain stimulation devices in the US. The Global Deep Brain Stimulator market has also been witnessing the emergence of less invasive and non-invasive treatments. However, the high cost of deep brain stimulation treatment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, Global Deep Brain Stimulator Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it covers the Global Deep Brain Stimulator market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space are Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic Inc., and St. Jude Medical Inc.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Advanced Neuromodulation Systems Inc., BioControl Medical Ltd., Carl Zeiss Inc., cerboMed GmbH, Codman & Shurtleff Inc., Cyberonics Inc., DePuy Inc., EndoStim Inc., EnteroMedics Inc., Neuronetics Inc., NeuroPace Inc., Neuros Medical Inc., NeuroSigma Inc., NeuroVista Corp., Nevro Corp., and The Magstim Company Ltd.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



