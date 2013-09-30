Global Deep Brain Stimulator Market - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2013 - 2019

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2013 -- Deep brain stimulation (DBS) is a surgical procedure in which electrodes are implanted inside the brain. These electrodes apply electric signals sent through a device known as implantable pulse generator (IPG) to overcome the abnormal activity of the brain. The IPG is implanted under the skin of the chest and is connected to the electrodes through a wire. DBS has been used for the treatment of movement disorders since 1997 such as Parkinson’s disease, tremor and Dystonia. Today, it is also used in the treatment of chronic pain, epilepsy, cluster headaches and depression.



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The market for deep brain stimulation has witnessed a tremendous growth in the last few years and is expected to continue growing at an impressive compounded annual growth rate in double digit in the coming years. One of the key factors projected to drive the growth of this market is awareness of DBS treatment among the surgeons. The other factors which may fuel the growth of the market are rapidly increasing geriatric population base resulting in an elevated incidence level of Parkinson’s disease and introduction of minimally invasive or non-invasive DBS surgical procedure. On the other hand high cost associated with the deep brain stimulation devices may restrict the growth of the market up to some extent. Geographically, North America represents the largest market for DBS due to large population of baby boomers suffering from Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders. WHO (world health organization) suggests that in United States, every year around 60,000 people are diagnosed with new cases of Parkinson’s disease. North America is followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. In Asia-Pacific, countries such as China, India and Japan are expected to show a substantial growth under the influence of increasing awareness of DBS and large geriatric population base.



Some of the key players in this industry are Medtronic, Inc., St. Jude Medical and Boston Scientific. Medtronic product portfolio includes Activa PC neurostimulator, Activa PC neurostimulator and Kinetra neurostimulator for DBS. St. Jude Medical offers Libra and Libra XP deep brain stimulation to treat Parkinson’s disease while Boston Scientific has Vercise DBS System.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



This report provides comprehensive analysis of



- Market growth drivers

- Factors limiting market growth

- Current market trends

- Market structure

- Market projections for upcoming years



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



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