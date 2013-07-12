Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Deep Packet Inspection Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market to grow at a CAGR of 35 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing bandwidth usage. The market has also been witnessing the combined use of both standalone and integrated DPI. However, the lack of awareness of benefits of DPI could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Deep Packet Inspection Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the EMEA, and the APAC regions and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space include Allot Communications Ltd., Bivio Networks, Cisco Systems Inc., Endace Ltd., Procera Networks Inc., Qosmos, and Sandvine Inc.

The other vendors mentioned in this report are Arbor Networks, cPacket Networks, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., ipoque GmbH, and Tektronix Inc.

