Global Defense Cyber Security Market 2012-2016: Industry Size, Share, Trends and Forecast Research Report

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/27/2013 -- Global Defense Cyber Security market to grow at a CAGR of 4.92 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing threat of cyber-attacks. The market has also been witnessing the introduction of solutions specific to defense and security. However, developing regions have a limited defense budget and this could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Defense Cyber Security Market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-defense-cyber-security-market-2012-2016-report.html) 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, the APAC, and the EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Defense Cyber Security market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include BAE Systems plc, General Dynamics Corp., Lockheed Martin Corp., and Raytheon Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Boeing Co., Booz Allen Hamilton Inc., Computer Science Corp., EMC Corp., F-Secure Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., IBM Corp., Kaspersky Lab, L-3 Communications Corp., McAfee Inc., Microsoft Corp., Northrop Grumman Corp., SAIC Inc., and Symantec Corp.



Buy a copy of this report@ http://www.researchmoz.us/sample/checkout.php?rep_id=169842&type=S



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For More Information Kindly Contact:

Email: sales@researchmoz.us

Blog@ http://marketingresearchnews.blogspot.com/