Global Defense Industry Suppliers: CEO Business Outlook Survey 2012-2013

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Defense Industry.



Global Defense Suppliers CXO Business Outlook Survey 2012–2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Expenditure and Procurement Strategies” is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how defense supplier companies’ media spending, marketing, sales strategies, practices, and business planning are set to change in 2012–2013.



This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global defense suppliers and how spending by suppliers will change, providing insight into global marketing behavior. In addition, the report identifies future growth of buyers and suppliers, and M&A activity. Furthermore, this report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of C-level decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities.”



Source: ICD Research Industry Survey 2012



© ICD Research



33% of C-level respondents expect an increase in marketing expenditure of between 1% to 10% in 2012, while only 5% of respondents expect a decrease of between 1% and 10%.



This report is the result of an extensive survey drawn from ICD Research’s exclusive panel of 68leading global defense industry C-level executives. The report provides data and analysis on global defenseindustry suppliers’ media spending, marketing, sales strategies, practices, and business planning, within the global defenseindustry. This report includes key topics such as media channel spending outlooks, media budgets, marketing agency selection criteria, business challenges, and sales tactics of leading suppliers within the global defense industry. The report also identifies suppliers’ future growth, M&A, and investment expectations.



Reasons to buy

- Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations in 2012 and understand business confidence to take informed business decisions.

- Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.

- Uncover key challenges and opportunities and identify the key actions required to win and maintain buyer business.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how suppliers’ marketing budgets are changing and the direction of spending in the future. Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer’s changing needs.

- Secure stronger customer relationships by understanding the behaviour and changing strategies of industry suppliers.



For further information please contact pallavi.singh@reportreserve.com