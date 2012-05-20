Global Defense Suppliers' Outlook Survey 2012-2013 Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Expenditure and Marketing Strategies

Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report in Defense Industry.



“Global Defense Supplier Industry Outlook Survey 2012–2013: Industry Dynamics, Market Trends and Opportunities, Expenditure and Procurement Strategies” is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes how defense industry companies’ media spend, marketing and sales strategies and practices, and business planning are set to change in 2012–2013.



This report provides the current size of the marketing and advertising budgets of global defense industry suppliers and how spending by global defense industry suppliers will change, providing an insight into global marketing behaviour. In addition, the report also identifies future growth of suppliers and M&A activity. This report not only grants access to the opinions and strategies of business decision makers and competitors, but also examines their actions surrounding business priorities. The information is categorized by region, company type and size.”



42% of respondents expect an increase in marketing expenditure of between 1% to 10% in 2012, while only 10% of respondents expect a decrease between 1% and 10%.



Of respondents across the global defense supplier industry, 39% are ‘more optimistic’ about revenue growth for their company over the next 12 months than the previous 12 months. Optimism levels have marginally decreased for 2012 when compared to the 2011 survey results.



Reasons to buy



- Project industry trends and revenue growth expectations in 2012 and understand business confidence to take informed business decisions.

- Drive revenues by understanding future product investment areas and key growth regions.

- Uncover key challenges and opportunities and identify key actions required to maintain and win buyer business.

- Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by identifying how suppliers’ marketing budgets are changing and the direction of spend in the future. Better promote your business by aligning your capabilities and business practices with your customer’s changing needs.

- Secure stronger customer relationships by understan



For further information please contact pallavi.singh@reportreserve.com