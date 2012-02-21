New Defense market report from ICD-Research: "Global Defense Survey 2012: Decreasing Defense Expenditure in the Global Defense Industry, Impact on Suppliers and Countermeasures"
Williamstown, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/21/2012 -- "Global Defense Survey 2012: Decreasing Defense Expenditure in the Global Defense Industry, Impact on Suppliers and Countermeasures" is a new report by ICD Research that analyzes the global defense industry's view point on decreasing defense budgets. This report examines the effects of decrease in defense expenditure on the global defense industry and identifies its impact on revenue expectations of global defense suppliers . It also analyzes business strategies of defense contractors and other suppliers, identifies new business opportunities and priorities, and forecasts demand for key products and services. It also projects expected change in global defense expenditure, region-level military budgets, merger and acquisition expectations, collaborative projects and outsourcing trends.
- Delivering high customer service or satisfaction, increasing sales, establishing new relationships with governments and establishing new relationships in the commercial industry are the most important business priorities for defense companies.
- Survey results show that 74% of respondents expect to see an increase in merger and acquisition activity due to a decrease in defense expenditure
- Italy, Canada and the UK regions are expected to experience the greatest decline in the defense expenditure in the next two years.
The report features the opinions of global defense industry respondents related to the following:
- Expected change in global defense expenditure over the next two years
- Key factors affecting military budgets
- Critical impacts on global defense suppliers and revenue change expectations
- Business strategies adopted by the global defense industry to counter changes
- Change in business priorities of defense companies and emerging business opportunities
- Key product segments and projects that are affected by budget slashes
- Demand for various products and services, including key markets that will drive growth
- Changes in merger and acquisition, collaboration and outsourcing activities
- Forecast changes in global defense expenditure over the next two years and identify key growth regions
- Understand the critical impacts of declining military expenditure on global defense suppliers and the effect on major projects
- Identify revenue expectations of defense organizations
- Benchmark business strategies with industry leaders and identify new business opportunities and changing priorities in the defense industry
- Formulate effective strategies through the identification of changes in mergers and acquisitions and collaborative activities
- Identify preferred trends in outsourcing services and functions and devise business plans accordingly
Companies Mentioned in this Report: ITT Corporation, ITT Exelis, Raytheon, Lockheed Martin, US Department of Defense, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman, Boeing, Thales, Elbit systems, Merill Technologies, Safran, Advanced Military Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul Center (AMMROC), Mubadala Aerospace, Sikorsky Aircraft Corporation, BAE systems, Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), L-3 communications, Scientific, Engineering, Technical and Analytical (SETA), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Defense Land Systems India, Mahindra and Mahindra, Sapura Thales Electronics (STE), Finmeccanica group, Pratt & Whitney, ETI, United Technologies Corporation, Goodrich Corporation, Babcock International, VT group, Engine Holding, Rolls-Royce, Daimler Tognum AG, SRA international, Providence Equity Partners, Eurofighter, Dassault Rafale, Micreo, AW Bell, Ferra Engineering, Levett Engineering, TAE, BAE Systems Nashua, SEC Plating, CAE
