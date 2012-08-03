Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2012 -- ReportReserve announces the inclusion of its new report published by Infiniti Research.TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Defibrillators market to grow at a CAGR of 5.2 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases. The Global Defibrillators market has also been witnessing the development of remote monitoring implantable defibrillators. However, the decline in average selling prices could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Defibrillators Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Defibrillators market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Boston Scientific Corp., Medtronic Inc., Sorin Group, and St. Jude Medical Inc. Other vendors mentioned in the report: Allyn Holdings Inc., Biotronik Inc., Defibtech LLC, GE Healthcare Ltd., HeartSine Technologies Inc., Nihon Kohden Corp., Philips Healthcare, and Welch Zoll Medical Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?



What key trends is this market subject to?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



You can request one free hour of analyst time when you purchase this report. Details provided within the report.



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/global-defibrillators-market-2011-2015-report-555767