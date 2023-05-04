Global Delivery Robot Market Size Study, by Load Carrying Capacity, Component, Number of Wheels, Industry and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Pune, Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2023 -- Delivery Robot Market:



Executive Summary



Global Delivery Robot Market is valued approximately at USD 14.18 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 18.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A delivery Robot is a type of autonomous robot that is used to deliver goods. The advent of autonomous robots has brought a revolution in the delivery system market as they provide cheaper and efficient way of delivery. The market growth is primarily driven by increasing affordability and return on investment of an increasing variety of infrastructure-light robots, along with continuing needs for flexible and efficient automated fulfillment. Additionally, weight lifting capacity of these robots and increase in demand for last mile delivery are further anticipated to augment the growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: in November 2019, MIT, US developed a last mile delivery robot. The robot is equipped with latest method of navigation system integrated into their robots. Moreover, the growing trend of online shopping across various regions of the world has escalated the demand for delivery systems. However, stringent regulation associated with the use of delivery robots may restrict the market growth.



The regional analysis of global Delivery Robot market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption of technology and increase in demand for last mile delivery in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as rising disposable income and increase in online delivery would create lucrative growth prospects for the Delivery Robot market across Asia-Pacific region.



Major market player included in this report are:

Starship Technologies

Jd.Com (Jingdong)

Panasonic System Solutions Asia Pacific

Savioke

Nuro

Amazon Robotics

Robby Technologies

Boston Dynamics

Robomart

Eliport



The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:



By Load Carrying Capacity:

Up to 10 Kg

0.01–50.00 Kg

More Than 50 Kg

by Component:

Hardware

Software



by Number of Wheels:

3 wheels

4 wheels

6 wheels

by Speed limit:

Upto 3 kph

3 kph to 6 kph

Higher than 6 kph



by Industry:

Retail

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Postal

Others



Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:



Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027



Target Audience of the Global Delivery Robot Market in Market Study:



Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors



NOTE : Our team is studying Covid19 and its impact on various industry verticals and wherever required we will be considering covid19 footprints for a better analysis of markets and industries. Cordially get in touch for more details.



