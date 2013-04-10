Global Dental Consumables Market 2012-2016 : Researchmoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/10/2013 -- Global Dental Consumables market 2012-2016 to grow at a CAGR of 6.10 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is increase in number of dental procedures. The Global Dental Consumables market has also been witnessing the trend of growing popularity of dental tourism. However, lack of awareness about dental problems could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Dental Consumables market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA region, and the APAC region; it also covers the Global Dental Consumables market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space 3M ESPE AG, Danaher Corp., Dentsply International, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, and Heraeus Kulzer Dental



Other vendors mentioned in the report Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., GC Corp., Straumann Holding AG, Biomet 3i Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



