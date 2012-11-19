Global Dental Devices Market 2011-2015: MarketResearchReports.Biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/19/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Dental Devices market to grow at a CAGR of 8.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increased adoption of laser dentistry. The Global Dental Devices market has also been witnessing the growth of computer-guided surgery. However, the lack of patient awareness could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Dental Devices Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Dental Devices market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Biomet 3i Inc., Dentsply International Inc., Nobel Biocare Holding AG, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., Straumann Holding AG, and Zimmer Holdings Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report: 3M ESPE AG, A-dec Inc., aap Implantate AG, Biolase Inc., Carestream Health Inc., Danaher Corp., DCI International, GC Corp., Henry Schein Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Midmark Corp., Nakanishi Inc., Patterson Companies Inc., Planmeca Oy, Sybron Dental Specialties Inc., Ultradent Products Inc., and Young Innovations Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2015 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



