Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Dental Implants Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Dental Implants market to grow at a CAGR of 5.42 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the rise in edentulous patients. The Global Dental Implants market has also been witnessing dentist collaborations with original equipment manufacturers. However, the proliferation of low-cost products could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Dental Implants Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Dental Implants market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report is also segmented by Materials, Procedures, Stages, and Connectors. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Exhibit 1: Geographical Segmentation by Revenue of Global Dental Implants Market 2012



Source: TechNavio Analysis

?

Exhibit 2: Classification of Global Dental Implants Market



Source: TechNavio Analysis

The key vendors dominating this market space are Biomet 3i, Dentsply International, Nobel Biocare, Osstem Implants, Straumann Holding, and Zimmer Holdings.

The other vendors mentioned in the report are 3i Implant Innovations Inc., 3M ESPE, Able Electropolishing, ACE Surgical Supply Co., Anthogyr, Aseptico Inc., Astratech AB, Attachments International Inc., Avinent Implant Systems, Bego Implant Systems GmbH, Bicon Dental Implants, Bicortical Implant Inc., Bio Horizons Inc., Biodentis GmbH, BioHorizons Implant Systems, Bio-Lok International Inc., Biomain AB, Biomet 3i, Biora Inc., Brasseler USA, BT Lock, Buck Medical Research, Camlog Biotechnologies AG, Colorado Biomedical Inc., Criticare Systems Inc., Curasan AG , Danaher Corporation, Dental Wings Inc., Dentatus USA Ltd., Dentsply Friadent GmbH, Dentsply International GmbH, DOT GmbH, Elite Medica, Global Surgical Corporation, Heraeus Kulzer, Howmedica Leibinger Inc., Implant Integration Systems, Implant Sciences Corporation, Interpore International, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Kavo America Corporation, Lifecare Devices Pvt Limited, Lifecore Biomedical Inc., MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Neodent Corp., Neoss Ltd., Nephron Corp., Nobel Biocare Holding AG, OpenCell BioMed, Orascoptic Research, Oratec Corporation, Orchid Orthopedic Solutions, Osstem Implants Ltd., Pearson Dental Supply Company, Premier Dental Products Company, Sacor Dental, Salvin Dental Specialities, Sirona Dental GmbH, Steri-Oss, Sterngold-Implamed, Straumann Holding AG, SurgiTel Scientific Corp., Titan Implant, Vident, Westlake Plastics Company, Young Dental Manufacturing, Zest Anchors, Zfx GmbH, Zimmer Dental Inc., and Zimmer Holdings.

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



Companies Mentioned



Biomet 3i, Dentsply International, Nobel Biocare, Osstem Implants, Straumann Holding, Zimmer Holdings, 3i Implant Innovations Inc., 3M ESPE, Able Electropolishing, ACE Surgical Supply Co., Anthogyr, Aseptico Inc., Astratech AB, Attachments International Inc., Avinent Implant Systems, Bego Implant Systems GmbH, Bicon Dental Implants, Bicortical Implant Inc., Bio Horizons Inc., Biodentis GmbH, BioHorizons Implant Systems, Bio-Lok International Inc., Biomain AB, Biomet 3i, Biora Inc., Brasseler USA, BT Lock, Buck Medical Research, Camlog Biotechnologies AG, Colorado Biomedical Inc., Criticare Systems Inc., Curasan AG , Danaher Corporation, Dental Wings Inc., Dentatus USA Ltd., Dentsply Friadent GmbH, Dentsply International GmbH, DOT GmbH, Elite Medica, Global Surgical Corporation, Heraeus Kulzer, Howmedica Leibinger Inc., Implant Integration Systems, Implant Sciences Corporation, Interpore International, Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Kavo America Corporation, Lifecare Devices Pvt Limited, Lifecore Biomedical Inc., MIS Implants Technologies Ltd., Neodent Corp., Neoss Ltd., Nephron Corp., Nobel Biocare Holding AG, OpenCell BioMed, Orascoptic Research, Oratec Corporation, Orchid Orthopedic Solutions, Osstem Implants Ltd., Pearson Dental Supply Company, Premier Dental Products Company, Sacor Dental, Salvin Dental Specialities, Sirona Dental GmbH, Steri-Oss, Sterngold-Implamed, Straumann Holding AG, SurgiTel Scientific Corp., Titan Implant, Vident, Westlake Plastics Company, Young Dental Manufacturing, Zest Anchors, Zfx GmbH, Zimmer Dental Inc., and Zimmer Holdings.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/107830/global-dental-implants-market-2012-2016.html