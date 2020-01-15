Global Dental Implants Market Size, Shares, Growth, Segments, Industry Analysis & Outlook 2018-2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/15/2020 -- The latest report on Dental Implants Market (Product - Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants, Endosteal Implants, and Intramucosal Implants; Material - Zirconium Implants and Titanium Implants; End User - Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Academic & Research Institute, and Others): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size and Forecasts to 2024. According to the report, the global dental implants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Ask for Sample Copy of Research Report with Table of Content @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1513



Dental implants Market: Industry Insights



Dental implants are a titanium screw that is surgically positioned to replace the root of a tooth when it fails. It is a well-established treatment. It benefits oral health as there is no need to anchor the teeth with other teeth. A dental implant is a treatment commonly used for people who have lost their teeth in injury. Dental implant fused with a jawbone is just like natural teeth as it provides great stability and it doesn't affect nearby teeth. For a dental implant, a person should have fit gums and adequate bone to support the implant. Subperiosteal implants, transosteal implants, endosteal implants, and intramucosal implants are the main types of dental implants. The global dental implants market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



Increasing Demand for Prosthetics Contributes to the Growth of the Industry



Rising dental injuries due to sports and road accidents drive the dental implant market. Increasing demand for prosthetics contributes to the growth of the dental implant market. More than 5 million teeth are avulsed each year; many during sports activities. This results in the spending of nearly $500 million on replacing these teeth each year. On the flip side, the cost dental implant is high which restraints the growth of the dental implant market. Moreover, research happening on dental implant designs, materials and techniques emerges to be an opportunity for the dental implant market.



Dental Implants Market: Segmentation



The dental implant market is segmented on the basis of product, material, and end-user. Based on the product, the dental implant market is divided into subperiosteal implants, transosteal implants, endosteal implants, and intramucosal implants. Endosteal implants hold a larger share in the product segment. Endosteal implants are considered to be safe. Based on material, the market is divided into zirconium implants and titanium implants. Titanium implants are anticipated to be dominant in the material segment of the dental implants market. Titanium can fuse well with the human bone. And based on end-user, the market is divided into dental clinics, hospitals, academic & research institutes, and others. The dental clinic is expected to be a larger segment as consumers are preferring dental treatments.



More Insights on this report, Speak to Our Analyst: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/1513



North America is Anticipated to Dominate the Industry



Geographically, the dental implant market is divided into North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to dominate the dental implant market. According to the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, 69% of adults ages 35 to 44 have lost at least one permanent tooth to an accident, gum disease, a failed root canal or tooth decay. Asia-Pacific is also expected to show growth in the dental implant market. Asia-Pacific the region has a huge population with increased disposable income which contributes to the growth of the dental implant market in this region. Technological advancements in Europe boosts the growth of the dental implant market.



Dental Implants Market: Competitive Analysis



The leading players in the dental implant market are Henry Schein, Inc., Straumann Holding AG, Danaher Corporation, AVINENT Implant System, Dentsply Sirona Inc., 3M Health Care, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Ivoclar Vivadent AG, Osstem Implant, CO., Ltd, and Others. The players have adopted strategies like a product launch, partnership, and acquisitions. For instance, in 2018, the Straumann Group has entered a strategic partnership with Z-Systems, a Swiss-based international leader in ceramic dental implant systems. Straumann Group researches develop, manufactures and supplies dental implants, instruments, and biomaterials.



Browse Detailed TOC, Description, and Companies Mentioned in Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-dental-implants-market



About Infinium Global Research

The Infinium Global research comprises of a team of well-experienced analysts who have qualified in generating incisive reports. The breast reconstruction market report offers trends, opportunities, challenges, market size, and forecast for major geographical regions and key countries. Moreover, The IGR-Growth Matrix analysis given in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider. The report provides insights into the market using analytical tools such as Porter's five forces analysis and DRO analysis of the breast reconstruction market.