Global Dental Implants Market to Be Worth USD 23.8 Million by 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/12/2014 -- According to the market report published by Transparency Market Research, the Dental Consumables Market (Dental Implants, Crowns & Bridges, Biomaterials, Orthodontics, Endodontics, Periodontics, Gloves, Floss and Brushes) was valued at USD 14.9 billion in 2011 and is expected to reach an estimated value of USD 23.8 billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR rate of 7.1% in the forecast period of 2012 - 2018.



This updated TMR report provides an overview of the progress and advancements taking place in the Dental Implants Market. It is a research report analyzing the variety of segments and major geographies involved in the study of dental implants market. The complete study provides the detailed information about the market numbers, trend analysis, industry growth drivers, and restraints in the future market projections for the coming years.



The global dental implants and prosthetics market is sectioned by prosthetics, implants, and geography. The Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market has experienced a widespread growth in the past few years, and these markets are poised for more extensive growth in the forthcoming years.



Browse Full Report Dental Implants Market Research Report With Full TOC @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/dental-implants-market.html



The potential market for dental implant treatment is huge and challenging mainly due to the rising advancements in dental care technologies and edentulous population across the globe. There is an excited growth in this market also due to the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, health awareness, increasing demands in the developing nations due to rising disposable incomes, increasing aging population, and other rising concerns about oral health in developing nations. Some other factors such as limited coverage for dental products and economic slowdown in developed nations, particularly in Europe inhibit the growth of the market to a certain limit.



The dental implants market is classified by materials such as Titanium and Zirconium, wherein, the Titanium market is further analyzed by stages and connectors. On the other hand, the prosthetics market encompasses the Crowns and Bridges, Dentures, and Abutments, whereby, the crowns and bridges market is further analyzed by materials.



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The TMR report discusses the key market drivers, opportunities, and restraints of the global Implants and Prosthetics market and its sub-markets. The market is valued at $6,401.5 million in 2013 with a forecast to grow at a healthy CAGR rate of 7.3% from 2013 to 2018.



The major players in the Dental Implants And Prosthetics Market include Straumann (Switzerland), Nobel Biocare Holdings AG (Switzerland), Zimmer Dental (U.S.), Biomet 3i (U.S.), 3M Company (U.S.)., BioHorizons, Inc. (U.S.), Dentsply International (U.S.), and Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Principality of Liechtenstein).



The future of dental implants market looks brighter and progressive, but dental practices need to prepare well to meet the demand for implant treatment. Today, implant techniques are widely accepted and executed by dentists all over the world. Dental practices in the right manner with reputed management and marketing systems help generalists and specialists achieve thorough implant training and mentoring for implant treatment. A continuous growth in the global market for improved oral aesthetics has led to an increased number of dental practitioners performing dental implant surgeries.



This research report includes the list of dental technological factors driving the market and the comprehensive review of macro and micro factors significant for new entrants, as well as existing market players with the value chain analysis.



Regardless of economic slowdown experienced in recent years, the major geographies analyzed under this market research study include regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Rest of the World. The dental implants market in these regions is expected to witness fast recovery in coming few years.



Source :- http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/dental-implants-market.htm



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