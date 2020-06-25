Global Depression Drugs Industry Research Report and Forecast 2025 and Outlook

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/25/2020 -- The global depression drugs market is expected to register a CAGR over 5.5% over the estimated period. Anxiety is a normal reaction to stress, which helps to deal with tense situations, leading to depression situations. When anxiety turns out to be excessive and irrational extension of everyday conditions, it turns into disorder in various medical definitions. Panic attacks, a type of depression disorder, are associated with sudden episodes of emotions of fear and anxiety. These disorders are among the most prevalent depression disorders. Approximately one in four people suffers from depression disorder at some point in their lives owing to everyday stressful situations is dealt. Depression patients witness substantial physical and emotional discomfort and elevated rates of substance use and medical illnesses. Panic attacks, a frequent type of depression situation and disorder, are associated with sudden episodes of emotions of fear and anxiety.



Some of the key players operating in the market include: Novartis International AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Allergan, Plc, MSI Methylation Sciences Inc., Luye Pharma Group Ltd. and H. Lundbeck A/S.



Key psychiatric disorders, for instance major depressive disorder (MDD) or bipolar disorder, are associated with a more chronic and treatment refectory course and these patients are at an increased risk for suicide. Some of the factors leading to depression, include trauma, complicated relationships, childhood bad experiences, loss of a loved ones and daily life stressful situation. The global depression drugs market is also experiencing many repurposed and off-label drugs for their treatment. Traditional therapeutic approach has left with only partial treatment, resulting in a large number of untreated and partially treated populations. Therefore, to offset the impact of depression, many novel techniques and drugs have been developed to satisfy the demand for depression drugs in near decade. Rising demand for antidepressants owing to its minimum side effects and growing awareness levels amongst the consumers will supplement market growth by 2025.



However, patent expiration along with surge in rate of drug withdrawals as well as introduction of generic variants on a large scale might restrain might growth to some extent. Stringent regulations, particularly in Europe for the approval of depression drugs, patent expiry of several outselling antidepressants drugs and laws pertaining to the commercial usage of antidepressants without prescription might also impact the market growth in negative way. Retail pharmacies are key distribution channels of depression drugs. Furthermore, typical antipsychotics was the drug class that lead the market share in 2017 and is expected to continue to dominate the market for some time.



The global depression drugs market is bifurcated on the basis of medication class, brand and geography. The medication class segment is further divided into Tetracyclic Antidepressants (TeCAs), Anticonvulsants, Monoamine Oxidase Inhibitors, Serotonin-Norepinephrine Reuptake Inhibitors (SNRI), others. By brand, the market is segmented into Celexa, Zoloft, Cymbalta, Prozac, Others. Geographically, the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Latin America and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The Depression Drugs market has been further divided into key countries.



