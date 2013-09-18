Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics Market 2012-2016 market report to its offering

Analysts forecast the Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics market to grow at a CAGR of 7.28 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the strong and promising pipeline. The Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics market has also been witnessing an increased focus on combination therapies for the treatment of dermatophytic onychomycosis. However, the adverse side effects associated with drugs could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.

Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Dermatophytic Onychomycosis Therapeutics market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The key vendors dominating this market space are Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celtic Pharmaceutical Holdings L.P., Genelabs Technologies Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Janssen Biotech Inc., Mayne Pharma Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., NanoBio Corp., Novartis International AG, Palau Pharma S.A., Pfizer Inc., Promius Pharma LLC , Stiefel laboratories Inc., Topica Pharmaceuticals Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International

Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of these key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Anacor Pharmaceuticals Inc., Celtic Pharmaceutical Holdings L.P., Genelabs Technologies Inc., Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc., Janssen Biotech Inc., Mayne Pharma Ltd., Merck & Co. Inc., NanoBio Corp., Novartis International AG, Palau Pharma S.A., Pfizer Inc., Promius Pharma LLC , Stiefel laboratories Inc., Topica Pharmaceuticals Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International



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