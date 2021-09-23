Global Dermatoscope Market to Grow at 9.8% from 2020 to 2026 - QY Research Predicts

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/23/2021 -- Los Angeles, United State -Considering the growth of the global Dermatoscope market, a new report named, "Global Dermatoscope Market Insights, Forecast to 2026" has been published by QY Research. According to the report, the market size of Dermatoscope is estimated to reach US$ 65 Mn by the end of 2026 and in 2019, the market size was US$ 34 Mn. The market is expected to exhibit a CGAR of 9.8% between 2020 and 2026.



To request a sample copy of the report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1544769/global-dermatoscope-market



Dermatoscopy Being a Non-invasive Procedure to Aid Market Growth



Dermatoscopy is gaining traction as it is a non-invasive procedure and offers relatively simpler diagnosis. Surge in the prevalence of skin cancer diseases is raising the application of Dermatoscope across hospitals and clinics. As per the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD) estimations, one in five Americans are likely to develop skin cancer in their lifetime. Nevertheless, availability of other techniques like SPECT and PET may act as a key challenge for the market players.



Heine Launches Two New Dermatoscopes



The analysts have done comprehensive profiling of key companies involved in the Dermatoscope market. They include Heine, Dermlite, Firefly Global, Dino-Lite, WelchAllyn, Canfield Scientific, AMD Global, FotoFinder, KaWe, Caliber I.D., and Metaoptima.



Manufacturers are taking up novel product launches as a key growth strategy. For instance, in Feb 2020, Germany-based company, Heine launched two new Dermatoscopes, including DELTA 30 and DELTAone. These dermatoscopes can be deployed for digital documentation purposes with the help of an iPhone* from version 6 upwards and the HEINE DERM App.



Digital Dermatoscope to Gain Popularity in the Near Future



On the basis of type, the market for Dermatoscope is segmented into Traditional Dermatoscope and Digital Dermatoscope. The market for Dermatoscope is segregated on the basis of application as hospital, clinic, and others. Demand for digital Dermatoscope may witness an upsurge in the years to come on account of their efficiency, high resolution imaging, and precision in diagnosis, thus offering optimized patient care and improved workflow. Moreover, companies are carrying out extensive research and development to introduce novel digital Dermatoscope.



For instance, in 2019, one of the key companies, Firefly Global launched DE370 HD Wireless Digital Dermatoscope. The device can be deployed for document procedures and put to use to educate patients regarding various treatments and medical students in a clinical setting.



Increasing Melanoma Cases to Induce Demand for Dermatoscope in North America



Surge in the cases of melanoma in the US is fuelling the demand for Dermatoscope in North America, thus boosting the regional market growth. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, in 2019, around 192,310 cases of melanoma were detected in the US. Asia Pacific is also not lagging behind on the back of increasing awareness regarding the skin diseases and their treatment.



Get Full Market Research Report Now, Report delivery time within 24 hours @ https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/a34eca6e2966e28e91ae08388597e018,0,1,Global-Dermatoscope-Market-Insights-Forecast-to

About QYResearch

QYResearch established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert's resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.