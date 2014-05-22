Global Desalination Market 2013-2023 : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2014 -- The Global Desalination Market 2013-2023 is GMR Datas latest utility report. Primary drivers of the desalination market are increased urbanisation / industrialisation, water scarcity and inadequate or under maintained water infrastructure.



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The Global Desalination Market 2013-2023 report analyses how this important market will develop over the next ten years. The report quantifies the market in terms of global size and breaks the market down into key leading countries with forecasts and analysis provided for each of these markets from 2013-2023. The report also examines the major drivers and restraints influencing the market over the next decade and explains the major technologies and developments within the market, analysing which nations will drive capital investment in the desalination sectors.



The Global Desalination Market 2013-2023 report details the prospects for this dynamic utility sector with detailed forecasts from 2013-2023. The report will be valuable to those already involved in the desal market or to those wishing to enter this important market in the future.



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The Global Desalination Market 2013-2023 report is made up of 137 pages, including over 70 tables, charts and graphs quantifying and forecasting the market in detail. In addition, the report offers profiles of the leading desalination companies in the market alongside interview transcripts with 4 cutting edge R&D companies;



Dow Chemical Company

Desalia

Genesis Water Technologies

Energy Recovery Inc.



These 4 interviews offer expert insight into the direction of the desalination sector, all of which underpins the detailed analysis and forecast areas.



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