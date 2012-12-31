Global Desktop Outsourcing Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/31/2012 -- Analysts forecast the Global Desktop Outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 4.66 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the need to achieve a reduction in operational time and cost. The Global Desktop Outsourcing market has also been witnessing increasing impact of desktop virtualization. However, the need to create an environment of trust could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



Global Desktop Outsourcing Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions. It also covers the Global Desktop Outsourcing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Atos S.A., Computer Sciences Corp., HP Co., and IBM Corp.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Fujitsu Ltd., Xerox Corp., T-systems Ltd., Logica plc, Unisys Corp., Computacenter plc, HCL Technologies Ltd., Capgemini S.A., CompuCom Systems Inc., CGI Group Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Wipro Ltd., and Dell Inc.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

