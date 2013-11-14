Global Desktop Outsourcing Market Will Rise at CAGR of 4.65% in 2016: ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- Global Desktop Outsourcing market to grow at a CAGR of 4.65 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the high demand for improved desktop management. The Global Desktop Outsourcing market has also been witnessing more employees using personal technology in the workplace. However, adhering to various clients’ requirement could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Desktop Outsourcing Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Desktop Outsourcing market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Atos S.A, Computer Sciences Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., and IBM Corp.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Cap Gemini S.A, CGI Group Inc., CompuCom Systems Inc., Computacenter plc., Dell Inc., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Logica plc, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., T-Systems Ltd., Unisys Corp., Wipro Ltd., and Xerox Corp.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



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