Global Diabetes Devices & Drugs Market (2011- 2016) Available on Researchmoz.us

MARKET OVERVIEW



The Global Market for Diabetes Management accounted for USD 40 billion in 2010 and is expected to attain a market size of around USD 114 billion following a growth rate of 13.5% CAGR. The major products in this market consists of glucose meters, test strips, lancets, continuous blood glucose meters, syringes, insulin pumps, insulin and other insulin delivery devices and anti-diabetic drugs. However, insulin, test strips and anti-diabetic drugs are the most revenue generating products.



Among the different geographies across the globe, U.S. forms the main source of revenue for this market contributing for around 35% of the revenue. However, with the continuous economic growth of Asia-Pacific region especially that of China, the contribution of U.S. market is expected to drop by 5% to 7% with a period of 10 years from now.



Currently more than 275 million people are suffering from diabetes across the globe and this population is expected to exceed 425 million by 2030. As per the present scenario, the population within the age bracket of 40-59 years is the most affected. However, this age bracket is expected to shift to the age-group 60-79 years by 2030.



Out of the two major segments of Diabetes market globally, the Diabetes drug market accounts for approximately USD 28 billion with oral drug constituting around 38% and injectables contributing more than 55%. The other major segment of the global diabetes market, the device market, accounted for USD 16 billion in year 2010.



With the increase in population and change in lifestyle which is leading to obesity, the diabetic population is increasing rapidly. Also the lack in awareness about the Diabetes diagnostics and treatment, the countries with high population are leading to the expansion in the diabetic population worldwide.



With the participation of Pharma giants, this market is characterized as highly competitive market. The major players in Diabetes drugs market worldwide includes Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk, Merck, Sanofi-Aventis etc. and those in device market include Johnson & Johnson, Roche, Bayer, Zydus Cadila etc.



