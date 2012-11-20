Global Diabetes Drugs Market 2011-2015:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2012 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Diabetes Drugs market to grow at a CAGR of 9.7 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in diabetic population. The Global Diabetes Drugs market has also been witnessing the trend of increasing awareness and education. However, the increasing use of complementary and alternative medicine (CAM) could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Diabetes Drugs Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Diabetes Drugs market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Eli Lilly and Co., Merck and Co. Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S and Sanofi S.A.



