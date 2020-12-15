New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2020 -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the Diabetes Injection Pens Market size is expected to register with a CAGR of over 8.5% over the forecast period.



Insulin pen needles are used along with insulin pens for injecting insulin. They come in a variety of needle lengths and diameters and are individually wrapped to keep them sterile. Diabetic Insulin pens resemble that of a pen, and their working is similar to that of insulin syringes. They come in both reusable and disposable form. Reusable models use a cartridge filled with insulin. Disposable pens come pre-filled with insulin. Chief advantages of insulin pens include memory storage and convenience of use.



The latest report is inclusive of an extensive coverage of the significant impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Diabetes Injection Pens business sector. The coronavirus outbreak has drastically impacted the global economic landscape, and consequently, this particular business vertical. Therefore, the report provides the reader with a clear concept of the current scenario of this business vertical, estimating its COVID-19 aftereffects.



Competitive Terrain:



The global Diabetes Injection Pens market is highly consolidated due to the presence of numerous companies operating across this industry. The report depicts the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graphs, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market. The leading market contenders listed in the report are:



Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Sanofi (France), F.Hoffman-La Roche (Switzerland), Eli Lilly (U.S.), Merck (U.S.), AstraZeneca (U.K.), Pfizer (U.S.), Ypsomed (Switzerland), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Owen Mumford (U.K.), Novartis (Switzerland), and Haselmeier (Switzerland)



By Product Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Insulin Pens



· Pen Needles



By Usage (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Reusable Pens



· Disposable Pens



By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)



· Hospital Pharmacy



· Retail Pharmacy



· Online Sales



· Diabetes Clinics/ Centers



Geographical Scenario:



In this section of the report, market analysts have provided valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Diabetes Injection Pens market. They have further estimated the current and future market valuations on the basis of the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Moreover, the growth prospects of each regional segment have been meticulously extensively discussed in the report.



The global Diabetes Injection Pens market is classified into the following regions:



· North America (the U.S., Canada)



· Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)



· Europe (the U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)



· Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)



· The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



