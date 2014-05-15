Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

Diabetes is usually associated with progressive damage to the nervous system, which leads to disorders collectively known as diabetic neuropathy. Diabetic neuropathy is characterized by progressive damage to the neuronal myelin sheath, which slows down nerve conduction velocity. Axonal damage associated with diabetic neuropathy decreases nerve action potential below normal physiological level, which inhibits neuronal signal transmission. About 60 to 70 percent of the diabetic population develops neuropathy, with a considerable number of cases going undiagnosed during the initial years of progression. Disease management should start with the initial diagnosis of diabetes, from educating patients to giving them regular check-ups. Diabetic neuropathy treatment involves bringing blood glucose levels within the normal range to check for further nerve damage and also additional treatment to provide symptomatic relief. Alternative therapies, which help in managing pain, such as biofeedback, meditation, acupuncture or other relaxation techniques can also be used.



Analysts forecast the Global Diabetic Neuropathy market will grow at a CAGR of 8.41 percent over the period 2014-2018.



This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Diabetic Neuropathy market for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated through the sales of various pain management drugs administered to relieve the pain symptoms associated with diabetic neuropathy. The report also presents the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the top vendors in the Global Diabetic Neuropathy market. In addition, it discusses the major drivers that influence the growth of the market. It also outlines the challenges faced by the vendors and the market at large, as well as the key trends that are emerging in the market.



Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Diabetic Neuropathy market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years.



Key Regions



Americas



EMEA



APAC



Key Vendors



Eli Lilly and Co.



Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc.



Pfizer Inc.



Other Prominent Vendors



Actavis plc



Cephalon Inc.



MEDA Pharma GmbH & Co. KG



Key Market Driver



Increasing Global Diabetic Population.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Challenge



High Failure Rate in Clinical Trials.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Market Trend



Increasing R&D Activities.



For a full, detailed list, view our report.



Key Questions Answered in this Report



What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?



What are the key market trends?



What is driving this market?



What are the challenges to market growth?



Who are the key vendors in this market space?



What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?



What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst’s time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/155091/global-diabetic-neuropathy-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

###