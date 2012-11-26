Global Dialysis Market 2011-2015 New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/26/2012 -- Global Dialysis market to grow at a CAGR of 7.3 percent over the period 2011-2015. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increase in aging population. The Global Dialysis market has also been witnessing the trend of increasing demand for peritoneal dialysis for home treatment. However, the increasing risk of side effects associated with dialysis treatment could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



The Global Dialysis Market 2011-2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA, DaVita Inc., Baxter International Inc. and Gambro AB.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Aksys Ltd., NxStage Medical Inc., Rockwell Medical Technologies Inc., Arrow International, Asahi Medical, Bard, Biometrix, C-Tech Biomedical, Minntech Corp., JMS Co. Ltd., Kawasumi Labs, Nikkiso Medical and Nipro Medical Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

What key trends is this market subject to?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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