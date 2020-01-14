Global Dialysis Market - Trends, Top Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth Forecast: 2024

Pune, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- The latest report on "Dialysis Market (Type - Peritoneal Dialysis, and Hemodialysis; Products - Dialysis Drugs, Consumables, and Equipment; End Users - Home Dialysis, and In-center Dialysis): Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Size, Share and Forecasts to 2024." The global dialysis market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.



For More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Premium Global Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/2538



Dialysis Market: Industry Insights



Dialysis is a process of removing surplus fluid and waste products from the blood when the kidneys stop functioning properly. When a kidney functioning is less than 10% of its normal function, dialysis is performed. Dialysis is performed for two types of kidney failure such as acute kidney failure and chronic kidney failure. For acute kidney failure, dialysis is obligatory until the failure of the kidney is cured and for chronic failure, dialysis is obligatory for the whole life.



Further, dialysis is implemented in two different ways hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Hemodialysis is the most commonly used dialysis process as compared to peritoneal dialysis. In hemodialysis, the blood is filtered outside the body, cleaned and then returned back to the body, whereas in peritoneal dialysis the blood is filtered inside the body. In peritoneal dialysis special fluid is put into the abdomen for absorbing waste from the blood which is passed through a small vessel in the abdominal cavity.



Increasing Demand for Home Peritoneal Dialysis Machines for Treatment is Creating an Opportunity for Future Market Growth



Rising occurrences of renal diseases are the primary factor for the growth of the dialysis market. According to the European Renal Care Providers Association at the end of 2016, there were 3.7 million patients treated for end-stage renal disease worldwide. This upsurges by around 6% each year, that is considerably higher than the population growth rate. Further, the shortage of kidneys for transplant increases the demand for dialysis. As per National Kidney Foundation, there were 121,678 people waiting for lifesaving organ transplants in the U.S. out of which 100,791 anticipated for kidney transplants in 2016.



Diabetes is a major cause of kidney failure. An increasing percentage of patients suffering from diabetes further fuel market growth. Diabetic patients have high blood glucose that damages the blood vessels in the kidneys. These damage blood vessels do not function properly and weaken the kidneys. According to the International Diabetes Federation, diabetes currently affects over 425 million people worldwide. Another factor such as an increase in dialysis centers is also boosting the market growth. Moreover, side effects caused due to dialyze such as sleep problems, bone diseases, depression and so on results in hampering the growth of the dialysis market. On the other side, increasing demand for home peritoneal dialysis machines for treatment is creating an opportunity for future market growth.



Enquire Here Get Customization & Check Discount for Report @ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/request-discount/2538



North America Region Held the Highest Revenue Shares in the Dialysis Market



Among the geographies, the North America region held the highest revenue shares in the dialysis market. Due to the presence of dialysis, centers in large numbers and high incidence of hypertension & diabetes are driving the growth for the dialysis industry. Further, growth in a number of patients suffering from chronic renal & kidney diseases and acceptance of advanced technological products are anticipated to enhance market growth. Nonetheless, Asia-Pacific is also estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Owing to the growth in healthcare expenditure, increasing prevalence of kidney failure and a shortage of organs for transplantation are supporting factors for the growth of the Asia-Pacific region in the dialysis market.



Dialysis Industry: Segmentation



The report on the global dialysis market covers segments such as type, products, and end-users. On the basis of type, the sub-markets include peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis. On the basis of products, the sub-markets include dialysis drugs, consumables, and equipment. On the basis of end-users, the sub-markets include home dialysis and in-center dialysis.



Major Key Players in the Dialysis Market



The report provides profiles of the companies in the dialysis market such as NxStage Medical, Inc., Asahi Kasei Corporation, NIPRO CORPORATION, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nikkiso Co., Ltd., Baxter, MEDIVATORS Inc, DaVita Inc., Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co., and Diaverum.



Browse Complete Global Report and Detailed TOC: https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/healthcare-medical-devices/global-dialysis-market



Reasons to Buy this Report:



=> Comprehensive analysis of global as well as regional markets of the dialysis.



=> Complete coverage of all the product type and application segments to analyze the trends, developments, and forecast of market size up to 2024.



=> Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in this market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and the latest developments of the company.



=> Infinium Global Research- Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.