Global Dialysis Products and Services Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2025 - Asahi Kasei, Baxter, B. Braun, Cantel Medical

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/27/2020 -- According to the National Institutes of Health, the worldwide number of patients with chronic kidney disease is rising rapidly and is expected to rise by approximately 5% to 8% annually. Increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension are the two primary causes of end stage renal disease in major developing countries like China, Brazil and India and is also contributing to the growth of overall dialysis products and services market. According to the American Kidney Fund, diabetes and hypertension are responsible for 38.4% and 25% of all cases of kidney failures, respectively. Similarly, increasing geriatric population and low preference by patients above 65 years of age to opt for kidney transplant is also driving the growth of dialysis products and services market. According to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, the proportion of people opting for kidney transplantation decreases with age. Moreover, increasing awareness about peritoneal dialysis is expected to boost the growth of the market in the near future.



The global dialysis products and services market is segmented by type of procedures and type of services. The procedures market is further segmented into hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Further, the hemodialysis segment (HD) is classified into HD machine, dialyzer, access products/catheters, bloodlines, concentrates and others, which include water treatment systems and fistula needles. Hemodialysis, being the oldest and most preferred technique for dialysis procedure, Hemodialysis machines captures the largest share, of the total market in 2013. The segment is expected to lead the market during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025



Segment by Key players:

- Asahi Kasei

- Baxter

- B. Braun

- Cantel Medical

- C. R. Bard

- Medtronic

- DaVita

- Fresenius

- Kawasumi



Segment by Type:

- Hemodialysis Products

- Peritoneal Dialysis Products

- In-center Dialysis Services

- Home Dialysis Services



Segment by Application:

- Hospitals

- Clinics

- Home Healthcare

- Others



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Dailysis Products and Services Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Dailysis Products and Services Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Dailysis Products and Services Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Dailysis Products and Services Market Forecast

4.5.1. Dailysis Products and Services Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Dailysis Products and Services Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Dailysis Products and Services Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Dailysis Products and Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Dailysis Products and Services Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Dailysis Products and Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Dailysis Products and Services Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Dailysis Products and Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Dailysis Products and Services Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Dailysis Products and Services Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Dailysis Products and Services Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Dailysis Products and Services Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



