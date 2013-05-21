Global Diameter Signaling Controller Market (2012-2018) to Grow at a CAGR of 50.73% Available at ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2013 -- Global Diameter Signaling Controller market to grow at a CAGR of 50.73 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing deployment of LTE networks. The Global Diameter Signaling Controller market has also been witnessing the increasing adoption of partnership business model by new entrants. However, the Growing concerns over network overloads and network failure could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Diameter Signaling Controller market (http://www.researchmoz.us/global-diameter-signaling-controller-market-2012-2016-report.html) 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, the EMEA and the APAC regions; it also covers the Global Diameter Signaling Controller market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors dominating this space include Acme Packet Inc.,F5 Networks Inc., and Tekelec Inc.



Other vendors mentioned in the report are Allot Communications Inc., Bridgewater Systems Corp., Procera Networks Inc., and Sandvine Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and at what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



