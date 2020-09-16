Global Dibutyl Phthalate Market Study, 2014-2030

Mumbai, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2020 -- Prismane Consulting has published its Global Dibutyl Phthalate Market Study Report and Market Model.



Dibutyl phthalate is commonly used as plasticizer due to stability at high temperatures, low toxicity and wide liquid range. Dibutyl phthalate is produced by the reaction of n-butanol with phthalic anhydride in the presence of concentrated sulphuric acid catalyst by using vacuum distillation method or through a bed of activated charcoal. Dibutyl phthalate application includes protective coatings, packaging, plasticizers and others. Plasticizers application is the major application of dibutyl phthalate, accounting for more than 60% of the global consumption followed by packaging and protective coatings. Modified polyvinyl chloride (PVC) accounts for around 85% of the global plasticizers demand. Raincoats and vinyl fabrics are major products in which dibutyl phthalate is added to PVC to increase its flexibility.



Global Dibutyl Phthalate Market, By Application

- Protective Coatings

- Packaging

- Plasticizers

- Others



Market Data, Country Summaries & Product Review

- Global Demand & Market Analysis

- Dibutyl Phthalate Market data in terms of volume and value for each end-use at regional and country level

- Demand Composition, by Application

- Latest Trends and market developments

- Key Players

- Strategic Issues and Recommendations

- Market / Product Outlook (Historical, Short, Mid and Long-term forecast)

- Business Opportunities & Challenges

- Strategic Analysis and High-level information on Market Entry, Best Strategies adopted



