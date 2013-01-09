Global Diesel and Gas Generator Market 2012-2016:MarketResearchReports.biz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2013 -- TechNavio's analysts forecast the Global Diesel and Gas Generator market to reach US$16.5 billion by 2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing concern over the energy deficit. The Global Diesel and Gas Generator market has also been witnessing the development of next-generation generators. However, the need to comply with government regulations and guidelines could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio's report, the Global Diesel and Gas Generator Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Diesel and Gas Generator market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this market space are Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Emerson Electric Co.



The other vendors mentioned in the report are Generac Holdings Inc., GE Co., Kohler Co., ABB Ltd., Siemens AG, and Detroit Tools.



Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



TechNavio's research portfolio in the Engineering series includes reports on the CAM Market, GIS Market, CAD Market, Construction Equipment Market, MES Market, PLM Market, CAE Market, FEA Market, PDM Market, AEC Software Market



