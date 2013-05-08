Global Diesel Engines Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/08/2013 -- A diesel engine is an internal combustion engine that is used to initiate ignition to burn the fuel. They are available as two strokes and four strokes diesel engines. Diesel engines are used in submarines, ships, locomotives, trucks, buses, heavy equipments and in passenger cars. The demand of diesel engines has been growing globally due to its versatile usage in various areas.



The global market for diesel engines is estimated to be around USD 130 billion in the year 2012. The growth of global diesel engines market is primarily fueled by the growth of Asia-pacific region. It is expected that China alone would be accounting for one-third of global diesel engines market by the end of 2018. The North America and European market will not be growing at a very rapid pace as the Asia pacific will grow but it will grow with some renewed demand after the period of economic slump in the regions.



One of the major factors driving this market is the growth of global automotive industry, especially in the Asian pacific, Russian and the Brazilian market. Other factors which are helping the market to grow are technological advancement and rising gasoline prices in some parts of the world. There’s a huge opportunity in the fast growing Asian pacific region mainly due to demands from emerging economies like India and China. Russia and Brazil are also not far behind them when compared with their automotive industry. Diesel engines are versatile in their functioning, their application includes in: passenger cars, railroad rolling stock, military fuel standardization and non-transport uses.



Some of the major players in diesel engines market includes: AGCO Corporation, Bosch, China FAW group, Continental AG, Deere & company, Delphi Automotive, Ford Motor, General Motors, MAN SE, Mitsubishi heavy industries and others.



This report is a complete study of current trends in the market, industry growth drivers, and restraints. It provides market projections for the coming years. It includes analysis of recent developments in technology, Porter’s five force model analysis and detailed profiles of top industry players. The report also includes a review of micro and macro factors essential for the existing market players and new entrants along with detailed value chain analysis.



