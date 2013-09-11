Global Diesel Gensets Market 2012-2016: Most Popular Report Available Online by ResearchMoz.us

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- Global Diesel Gensets market to grow at a CAGR of 4.12 percent over the period 2012-2016. One of the key factors contributing to this market growth is the increasing energy deficit. The Global Diesel Gensets market has also been witnessing the development of next-generation generators. However, intense vendor competition could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



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Global Diesel Gensets Market 2012-2016, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market in the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Diesel Gensets market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



The key vendors dominating this space include Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., and Kohler Co.



The other vendors mentioned in this report are ABB Ltd., Detroit Tools, GE Co., Generac Holdings Inc., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., and Siemens AG.



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Key questions answered in this report:



What will the market size be in 2016 and what will be the growth rate?

What are key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



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