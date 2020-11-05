New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2020 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Dietary fibers market was valued at USD 4.53 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 10.77 Billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 11.35%. The fibers are roughage, which is mostly present in food items are produced from plant food. These fibers help in waste movement inside the body, reduce the risk of diabetes and heart diseases by lowering blood sugar levels and cholesterol and maintain body weight. They are of two types, namely soluble and insoluble.



The report studies the factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Dietary Fibers market. The report includes the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Dietary Fibers industry. The report offers an in-depth analysis of the market size, market share, and market growth and its estimation through the forecast years on the basis of the COVID-19 crisis. The report is attuned to the recent COVID-19 crisis and its impact on the global market. The report explores the present and future impact of the pandemic and provides an insight into the market scenario in the post-pandemic world.



The report provides a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and provides an analysis of the key companies operating in the industry. The top players operating in the industry are Cargill Incorporated, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Lonza Group AG, Nexira, and Ingredion Incorporated etc.



The Dietary Fibers industry is segmented into:



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Soluble

Insoluble



Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Fruits & Vegetables

Cereal & Grains

Nuts & Seeds

Legumes



Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Food & Beverage

OTC Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

Others includes personal care & cosmetics



Regional Outlook of Dietary Fibers Market:



The report aims to provide a better understanding of the market dynamics and the workings of the industry on a global level. To gain a deeper understanding of the industry, the global Dietary Fibers market is analyzed on the basis of key geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.



Table Of Contents:



Market Overview

Manufacturers Profiles

Global Dietary Fibers Market Competition, by Manufacturer

Global Dietary Fibers Market Analysis by Regions

North America Dietary Fibers by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Europe Dietary Fibers by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Asia-Pacific Dietary Fibers by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

South America Dietary Fibers by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Middle East and Africa Dietary Fibers by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

Global Dietary Fibers Market Segment by Type

Global Dietary Fibers Market Segment by Application

Dietary Fibers Market Forecast (2020-2027)

Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix



