Global Digestive Enzymes Market Industry Analysis Size, Share, Top Key Players, Trend, Growth and Forecast 2016-2024

Presence of a large number of small and large companies makes the global market for digestive enzymes competitive in nature. In order to grow in such a competitive environment, the established players are investing heavily in research and development to come up with better products. They are also embarking upon partnerships with retail chain companies to improve sales.



Majorly boosting demand in the global market for digestive enzymes is the changing lifestyle of people world over and the subsequent shift away from healthy eating habits. Further, mushrooming fitness centers and gymnasiums, particularly in developing nations in Asia Pacific and Latin America, is also proving beneficial to the market.



Global Digestive Enzymes Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:



The report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the global digestive enzymes market. Qualitative analysis comprises market dynamics, trends, product overview, and country-level market information. Quantitative analysis includes major players with their reported revenue, market size, and forecast for the North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa digestive enzymes market in major countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, Italy, France, United Kingdom, Japan, China, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia. Market revenue is provided in terms of US$ Mn from 2015 to 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. The executive summary of the report provides a snapshot of the digestive enzymes with information on leading segments, country wise market information with respect to the market size, growth rate (CAGR %), and growth factors.



As per Transparency Market Research, the global market for digestive enzymes will likely expand at an impressive CAGR of 13.1% from 2017 to 2025 to become worth US$1,039.4 mn by 2025 from US$358.2 mn in 2016.



Depending upon the type of distribution channels again, the retail stores dominated the digestive enzymes market. The dominance of the segment has been brought about by the increasing number of retail stores worldwide and also because of the valuable information and guidance provided by pharmacists in such stores. In terms of growth rate, however, the online stores segment will emerge as the winner, predicts the TMR report. The convenience accorded by them will result in their rising popularity.



Key Players of Digestive Enzymes Market Report:



Some of the prominent companies in the global market for digestive enzymes are National Enzyme Company, Country Life LLC., Garden Of Life Inc., Rainbow Light Nutritional Systems Inc., Food State Inc., Biotics Research Corporation, Metagenics, Inc., Matsun Nutrition, Twinlab Corporation, and Abbott Nutrition.

