Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/25/2012 -- The Global Digital Camera market has also been witnessing the availability of user-friendly image processing software. However, the increasing smartphone penetration could pose a challenge to the growth of this market.



TechNavio’s report, the Global Digital Camera Market 2011–2015, has been prepared based on an in-depth analysis of the market with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the Americas, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Digital Camera market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This scope of this report analyzes the market for point and shoot/compact digital cameras and DSLRs across end-user segments.



Key vendors dominating this market space include Canon Inc., Nikon corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp.



Key questions answered in this report:

- What will the market size be in 2015 and at what rate will it grow?

- What key trends is this market subject to?

- What is driving this market?

- What are the challenges to market growth?

- Who are the key vendors in this market space?

- What are the opportunities and threats faced by each of these key vendors?

- What are the strengths and weaknesses of each of these key vendors?



For further information visit http://www.reportreserve.com/report/global-digital-camera-market-2011-2015-report-538398