Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2014 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Global Digital Camera Market 2014-2018 market report to its offering

About Digital Cameras

A digital camera is an optical device which is used to capture images and videos. These images and videos are saved in digital format, unlike traditional cameras, where the images are stored on photographic film. Digital cameras can be classified into built-in lens cameras, such as point-and-shoot cameras, and interchangeable lens cameras, such as DSLRs and MILCs. A DSLR camera works on a unique reflex design scheme that combines optics with the mechanism of an SLR camera having a digital imaging sensor. A MILC is a class of digital system cameras that has an interchangeable lens mount and does not have a mirror reflex optical viewfinder. Digital cameras are rapidly becoming a necessity for consumers across the globe. More than 400 billion images have been captured every year since 2010. Today, digital cameras have made it very easy for individuals to capture still moments worthy of remembrance.

Analysts forecast the Global Digital Camera market will grow at a CAGR of 16.17 percent over the period 2013-2018.

Covered in this Report

The Global Digital Camera market report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects for the period 2014-2018. To calculate the market size, the report takes into account the unit shipments of the following types of digital cameras available in the market:

Built-in lens cameras (point-and-shoot)

Interchangeable lens cameras (DSLRs and MILCs)

Global Digital Camera Market 2014-2018, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Latin America, and the EMEA and APAC regions; it also covers the Global Digital Camera market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Regions

North America

Latin America

EMEA

APAC

Key Vendors

Canon Inc.

Nikon Corp.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sony Corp.

Other Prominent Vendors



Casio Computer Co.

Fujifilm Corp.

Hewlett-Packard Co.

Leica Camera AG

Olympus Corp.

Ricoh Co. Ltd.

Sakar International Inc.

Sigma Corp.

Toshiba Corp.



Market Driver

Increasing Demand for MILCs.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Challenge

Increasing Popularity of Smartphones.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Market Trend

Increasing Demand for Personalized Digital Cameras.

For a full, detailed list, view our report.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

What will the market size be in 2018 and what will the growth rate be?

What are the key market trends?

What is driving this market?

What are the challenges to market growth?

Who are the key vendors in this market space?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

You can request one free hour of our analysts time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Companies Mentioned



Canon Inc., Nikon Corp., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Sony Corp., Casio Computer Co., Fujifilm Corp., Hewlett-Packard Co., Leica Camera AG, Olympus Corp., Ricoh Co. Ltd., Sakar International Inc., Sigma Corp., Toshiba Corp.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/153531/global-digital-camera-market-2014-2018.html

Contact:

Roger Campbell

contactus@reportstack.com

Naperville

Illinois

United States

Ph: 888-789-6604

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